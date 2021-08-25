Nebraska authorities recover 11 lbs of fentanyl during traffic stop

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) — One man is in custody after authorities found marijuana and 11 pounds of fentanyl inside his vehicle during a traffic stop.

According to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), around 11 p.m. on Monday, a Nebraska trooper spotted an vehicle with faulty lighting travel on Interstate 80 near Lexington. After pulling the vehicle over, the trooper and a deputy with the Dawson County Sheriff’s saw marijuana in plain view and conducted a search on the vehicle.

During the search, marijuana, as well as 11 pounds of fentanyl, was recovered. The NSP said 11 pounds of fentanyl could contain about 2.5 million lethal doses.

The driver, Alexis Murillo Godoy, 27, of Long Beach, California, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and other charges. He was booked in Dawson County Jail.