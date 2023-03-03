FREMONT, Neb. (KCAU) –The Fremont Police Department has issued a missing person advisory for Gary Quast later Friday evening.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Quast was last seen on March 3 at 11 a.m. and went missing from the 300 block of North Birchwood Drive in Fremont. He drives a red 2014 Hyundai Sonata. Quast is 81 years old and suffers from dementia.

Quast, who has white hair and blue eyes, was last seen wearing blue jeans, a snap button shirt, and a camouflage hat.

Anyone who has any information should call 911 or contact the Fremont Police Department at (402) 727-2677.