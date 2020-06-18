UPDATE: Nebraska authorities locate missing 60-year-old woman

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Endangered Missing Advisory has been canceled on Cynthia Ann Sholar.

She has been located by Lincoln Police Department.

PREVIOUS: There’s an Endangered Missing Advisory activated to determine the whereabouts of Cynthia Ann Sholar.

Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) said the advisory has been issued for all of Nebraska.

The Lincoln Police Department is attempting to locate Sholar, a 60-year-old white woman who’s 5’5″ tall and weighs about 120 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen at around 5 a.m. on Thursday morning wearing a black tank top with sunflower print, a gray sweatshirt, and white pants near 3900 Pine Lake Road in Lincoln.

NSP reports that she may have been possibly abducted by Joshua M. Hart in a black 2009 Porsche Cayenne SUV bearing Florida license plates that reads NGPJ13.

It’s unknown which direction the Porsche was traveling.

If you have any information, please call 911 or the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 immediately.

