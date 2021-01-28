Nebraska attorney general takes new steps to fight sex abuse

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson with a bipartisan group of state attorneys general speaks to reporters in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. A bipartisan coalition of 48 states along with Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia said Monday it is investigating whether Google’s search and advertising business is engaged in monopolistic behavior. It follows a Friday announcement of a similar multistate probe targeting Facebook. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson says state officials are taking new steps to support people who have experienced sexual abuse.

Peterson says state officials and child advocates are offering training to law enforcement agencies on how to investigate child sexual abuse and sex trafficking cases.

They’ve also created a sexual assault forensic kit tracking website, which allows kits to be tracked at every step to ensure they aren’t lost or forgotten.

Peterson says there are a lot of dedicated law enforcement and child advocacy organizations and community supporters who understand the victims need to be recognized and supported.