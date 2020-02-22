Nebraska attorney files 29 charges against man shot by Cass deputies

LOUISVILLE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have filed 29 charges against an eastern Nebraska man who was injured in January after allegedly firing shots at Cass County sheriff’s deputies.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the charges were filed Tuesday against Paul Warner, 37, of rural Louisville.

Warner was injured on the night of January 22 when deputies were called to a home near Louisville.

The state patrol says Warner shot at the deputies, who returned fire and struck Warner. No deputies were injured. Warner remains in a hospital.

The charges include four counts of attempted first-degree assault on an officer and 10 counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony.