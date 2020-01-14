Nebraska appoints child welfare watchdog as next ombudsman

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – A state official who serves as a watchdog over Nebraska’s child welfare system has been chosen as the next state ombudsman.

Nebraska lawmakers voted 46-2 on Tuesday to hire Julie Rogers, the inspector general of child welfare.

Rogers replaces Marshall Lux, who retired last month at age 70 after serving in the position since 1981.

The Ombudsman’s Office is a state agency that takes complaints from the public about state agencies. It operates independently of governors and the courts, and advises the Legislature when lawmakers want information about problems within state government.

