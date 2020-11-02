Nebraska agencies receive nearly $4 million to combat violent crime

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska agencies have received nearly $4 million in grants to fight and prevent violent crime in Nebraska.

According to a release, U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly today announced that $3,911,611 in Department of Justice grants has been awarded to fight and prevent violent crime in the District of Nebraska. The grants, awarded by the Department’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP), are part of more than $458 million in funding to support state, local and tribal law enforcement efforts to combat violent crime in jurisdictions across the United States.

The funding announced today continues the Trump Administration’s commitment to reducing crime and improving public safety. Recent data from the FBI and the Bureau of Justice Statistics for 2019 show a drop in crime and serious victimization for the third year in a row. However, a number of cities are experiencing conspicuous countertrends. Today’s grants will bolster crime-fighting efforts in those communities and in jurisdictions throughout the United States.

“Violence has become a tragic reality in too many of America’s communities,” said OJP Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan. “Working with officials across the Trump Administration and with thousands of state, local and tribal crime-fighters across the country, the Department of Justice is leading the response to this urgent challenge. OJP is pleased to make these resources available to support innovative, tested and diverse solutions to violent crime.”

“Nebraska is receiving nearly $4 million in grant funding to address various aspects of the violent crime problem,” said Joe Kelly. “This funding will complement and enhance the many effective programs and initiatives currently in place.”

Of the more than $458 million awarded nationwide, OJP’s Bureau of Justice Assistance made 1,094 grants totaling more than $369 million to support a broad range of initiatives, including efforts in enforcement, prosecution, adjudication, detention and rehabilitation.

The Nebraska State Patrol received grants $732,037 and $2,205,574. The Nebraska Board of Parole received a $974,000 grant.

For a complete list of individual grant programs, award amounts, and jurisdictions that will receive funding, click here.

