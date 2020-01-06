Nebraska AG says state well-positioned to stop human trafficking

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska’s attorney general says the state’s ability to fight human trafficking has improved substantially over the last several years, thanks to recent laws that increase penalties for traffickers.

Attorney General Doug Peterson said Monday that Nebraska is now well-positioned to address the problem.

His comments came after Gov. Pete Ricketts proclaimed Monday as Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

Nebraska received an “A” grade for its policies last year from Shared Hope International, a group that advocates on the issue of human trafficking.

Nebraska officials have also launched a public awareness campaign to educate the public about sex and labor trafficking.

