Nebraska AG concerned about health care costs, transparency

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson says he's concerned about rising health care costs and a lack of transparency that hurts consumers.

That's why he's hosting a regional conference in Omaha to explore the issue with other Midwestern attorneys general, their staffs and industry experts. It's set for Thursday and Friday.

Peterson says the conference is intended to educate state officials about the problem and discuss what role states can play in addressing it.

He says his goal for the conference is for all participants to leave with a better idea of what they can do to help, even though health care policy is typically viewed as a federal issue.

Peterson is the co-chairman of the consumer protection division for the National Association of Attorneys General.