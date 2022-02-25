LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Families of police officers and firefighters who die in the line of duty could get a one-time, $250,000 payment from the state under a bill advanced by Nebraska lawmakers.

Lawmakers gave the measure initial approval on a 32-6 vote.

The bill by state Sen. Adam Morfeld, of Lincoln, would increase the payout from the current $50,000.

Some lawmakers objected to the increase, arguing it was politically motivated and that communities often take care of their own.

Morfeld, a Democrat in the officially nonpartisan Legislature, is running for Lancaster County attorney in Lincoln.

Sen. Mike McDonnell, a former Omaha fire chief, says the measure offers recognition to families with loved ones who have sacrificed their lives on duty.