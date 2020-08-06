Nebraska advances new 2nd-trimester abortion restrictions

Lawmakers in the Legislative Chamber recite the Pledge of Allegiance in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, July 20, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers resumed their session after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska’s biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic’s impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A proposal to outlaw a second-trimester abortion procedure has cleared a major hurdle in the Nebraska Legislature, a signal that it could pass in the final days of this year’s session.

Lawmakers gave the measure first-round approval Wednesday after supporters broke through a filibuster led by abortion-rights supporters.

Two additional votes are required before the bill goes to Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who supports it.

The bill would outlaw the use of clamps, forceps, tongs, or scissors to perform what’s known as a dilation and evacuation abortion.

Similar measures have passed in at least 12 other states, but most have been struck down as unconstitutional.

