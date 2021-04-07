Nebraska advances higher fees to fund judge retirements

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Court fees that help pay for Nebraska judge retirement benefits could double from $6 to $12 by 2025 under a bill advanced by state lawmakers.

Lawmakers gave the measure first-round approval with a 35-5 vote, despite criticism from some senators that the increase would disproportionately affect low-income people who become involved in the court system through criminal charges or lawsuits.

The measure would gradually increase the fees each year to generate revenue for the slightly underfunded state retirement fund for judges.

Two additional votes are required before the bill goes to Gov. Pete Ricketts.