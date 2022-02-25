LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers are moving ahead with a plan to review the state’s procurement practices after facing multi-million-dollar problems with a child welfare provider that overpromised and under-delivered.

Lawmakers gave initial approval to a bill that would require the state to hire an outside consultant to conduct the study.

The measure comes in response to Nebraska’s problems with Kansas-based St. Francis Ministries. St. Francis was a state contractor that oversaw the care of abused and neglected children in Douglas and Sarpy counties in the Omaha area.