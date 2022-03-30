LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bill that would ease Nebraska into new casino development while trying to prevent a surge in new facilities won first-round approval from lawmakers.

Lawmakers advanced the measure through the first of three required votes.

It would allow casinos in the six Nebraska counties that already have licensed horseracing tracks.

Anyone who wants to build a casino in another part of the state would have to wait for the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission to conduct a detailed study looking at the potential impact on the state.

The commission would approve or deny licenses based on its analysis.

The study would be due by Jan. 1, 2025.