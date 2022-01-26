OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new state program will add nearly 100 new nursing home beds in three of Nebraska’s largest cities to help relieve some of the pressure on hospitals that are struggling with the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said between 78 and 98 skilled nursing care beds will be added in Omaha, Lincoln and Grand Island starting next month.

Nebraska Hospital Association President Jeremy Nordquist said those additional beds will allow hospitals to discharge some of their patients.

But the number of virus hospitalizations remains high at 745 across the state and hospitals are treating a large number of non-COVID patients.