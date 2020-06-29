Nebraska adds 114 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – There are now a total of 18,889 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 114 new cases since June 27.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus remains at 267.

The DHHS reports that 13,322 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 117 active hospitalizations with 1,316 cumulative hospitalizations.

…

DHHS said that 175,484 people have been tested and 156,373 of them have come back negative.

Below are COVID-19 cases in Nebraska counties as reported by DHHS and local health departments.