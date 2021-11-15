Nebraska 2nd-grade school teacher killed in hunting accident

LEWISTON, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a second-grade teacher from southeastern Nebraska was killed this weekend in a hunting accident.

The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office says that 23-year-old Kade Reiman, who taught at Bennet Elementary in the Palmyra-Bennet School District, was accidently shot while hunting with another person Saturday morning southwest of Lewiston.

Sheriff Braden Lang says Reiman, of Weeping Water, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

Officials did not give other details about how the shooting occurred, but said the investigation into Reiman’s death is ongoing.

Lewiston is about 18 miles east of Beatrice.