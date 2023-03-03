LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen announced on Thursday that he was officially banning the state of Nebraska from using or purchasing technology produced by companies affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party.

“This executive order will keep the Chinese Communist Party from using technology to infiltrate and influence our state’s infrastructure,” Pillen said in the press release. “I will continue to find opportunities to improve Nebraska’s infrastructure and technology grid while remaining vigilant in protecting our state’s security.”

Companies banned include Huawei Technologies, ZTE Corporation, Hytera Communications, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, and Dahua Technology as well as subsidiaries and affiliates of the companies. Pillen said that these companies have been identified by the Federal Communications Commission as being a threat to national security.

Pillen is not the first governor in the area to ban technology that has been produced in China. His predecessor, then Gov. Pete Ricketts, banned TikTok from state devices in August 2020. More governors followed suit in the following years.

Back in November, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem banned Tiktok from all government-owned devices in the state. In January, Noem also announced she had issued an executive order banning the state from procuring or utilizing any information or technology from China, North Korea, Venezuela, Russia, Iran or Cuba. In a press release, Noem singled these countries out as “evil foreign governments”.

Iowa Gov. Reynolds also banned TikTok in December.