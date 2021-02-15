Nearly 5 dozen Omaha youth inmates moved when heat goes out

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — State prison officials say nearly five dozen youth offenders at the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility in Omaha had to be moved when the facility’s heat failed in the midst of Arctic temperatures.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release that 59 offenders were moved Sunday to the medium-security Omaha Correctional Center that houses adult men.

Officials said the juveniles were being housed in a separate area from the adult offenders and will be returned once repairs are made to the youth facility’s malfunctioning boilers.