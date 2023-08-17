GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KCAU) — Nearly 150 pounds of marijuana was found in a U-Haul trailer during a traffic stop, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

According to a release from NSP, a Texas man was arrested after authorities found multiple bags of marijuana, totaling up to 147 pounds, in a U-Haul trailer he was hauling.

Authorities said that they observed the Dodge Ram hauling the trailer driving on the shoulder of I-80 near Aurora. A state trooper initiated a traffic stop and noticed a bag of marijuana inside the vehicle.

Renell Luckett, photo courtesy Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department

After seeing the bag, a full search of the truck and trailer revealed that there was 147 pounds worth of marijuana in the trailer.

Renell Luckett, 48, of Houston, was arrested for possessing more than one pound of marijuana and possession with the intent to deliver.

Luckett is being held in the Hamilton County Jail.