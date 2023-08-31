LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Governor Jim Pillen states that the order is intended to prevent men from entering “women’s only spaces.”

According to a release from the Office of the Governor, the “Women’s Bill of Rights” goes into effect immediately.

“It is common sense that men do not belong in women’s only spaces,” said Pillen, “As Governor, it is my duty to protect our kids and women’s athletics, which means providing single-sex spaces for women’s sports, bathrooms, and changing rooms.”

For the purposes of state government, the executive order establishes:

Biological sex at birth

Reasons for defining an individual’s biological sex

Guidelines for reporting of data

The order requires state agencies to define “female” and “male” as a person’s sex assigned at birth. it also includes definitions for”man,” “boy,” “woman,” “girl,” “father,” and “mother.

The order will expire if Nebraska lawmakers pass a law on transgender athletes.

See the signed version of the executive order below: