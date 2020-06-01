NDCS says two more staff members are positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) has announced on Sunday that two staff members are positive for COVID-19.

Officials said both of them work at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) and are self-isolating at home.

NDCS Director Scott R. Frakes mentions that a notification will be provided to those who work and live in TSCI in regard to the new positive cases.

He also adds that anyone who may have had close contact with the staff members will be directed to self-quarantine until they’re cleared by a medical provider.

As of June 1, NDCS has a total of 14 staff members and seven inmates that have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

