NDCS says two additional staff members are positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) has announced on Friday that two more staff members are positive for COVID-19.

Officials said one staff member works at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) and the other one was attending the Staff Training Academy (STA).

NDCS Director Scott R. Frakes said a notification will be provided to individuals at both the TSCI and the STA about the new cases.

He adds that anyone who may have had close contact with the staff members will be directed to self-quarantine until they’re cleared by a medical provider.

As of June 6, there are a total of 18 NDCS staff members and seven inmates that have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Officials mentioned that half of those staff members have already recovered from the virus and returned to work.

