NDCS says one more staff member is positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) has announced on Tuesday that one more staff member is positive for COVID-19.

Officials said the staff member works at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) and is self-isolating at home.

NDCS Director Scott R. Frakes mentions that a notification will be provided to those who work and live at TSCI in regard to the new positive case.

He adds that anyone who may have had close contact with the staff member will be directed to self-quarantine until they’re cleared by a medical provider.

As of June 10, NDCS has had a total of 19 staff members and seven inmates diagnosed with COVID-19.

Ten of those staff members have already recovered from the virus and returned to work.

