NDCS says one more staff member is positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (NDCS) announced on Monday that a staff member is positive for COVID-19.

Officials said the staff member works at the Omaha Correctional Center (OCC) and is self-isolating at home.

NDCS Director Scott R. Frakes mentions that a notification will be provided to those who work and live in OCC in regards to the new positive case.

He adds that anyone who may have had close contact with the staff member will be directed to self-quarantine until they’re cleared by a medical provider.

As of June 15, there are 20 NDCS staff members and seven inmates who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Officials said 13 of the staff members have already recovered from the virus and returned to work.

