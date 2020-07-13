NDCS says 3 more staff members are positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) said three more staff members are positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, officials announced that an employee at the NDCS’s Central Office is positive for the virus and self-isolating at home.

The department’s director, Scott R. Frakes, said on Saturday that a staff member at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP) is positive for the coronavirus and is self-isolating at home.

On Monday, he announced that another employee at NSP is positive for COVID-19. That person is also self-isolating at home.

Frakes adds that notifications will be provided to those who work and live at the Central Office and NSP about the new positive cases.

Also, if anyone who may have had close contact with the staff members will be directed to self-quarantine until they’re cleared by a medical provider.

As of July 13, there have been 25 NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19, and 20 of them have recovered from the virus.

NDCS mentions there are a total of seven inmates who also have been diagnosed for the coronavirus.

Latest Stories