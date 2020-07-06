NDCS says 2 additional staff members positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) announced two additional staff members are positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, NDCS Director Scott R. Frakes said an employee that works at the Lincoln Correctional Center (LCC) and is self-isolating at home.

He announced on Monday that a staff member who works at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP) and is self-isolating at home.

Director Frakes mentions that notifications will be provided to those who work and live at the LCC and NSP as to the new positive cases.

He adds that anyone who may have had close contact with these staff members will be directed to self-quarantine until they’re cleared by a medical provider.

Officials said this brings the total number of NDCS staff members that have been diagnosed with COVID-19 to 22 with 20 of them recovered from the virus.

NDCS mentions there are a total of seven inmates who have been announced positive for the coronavirus.

Latest Stories