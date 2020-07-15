NDCS says 2 additional staff members are positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) said two additional staff members are positive for COVID-19.

Officials said one employee works at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center (DEC) and the other works at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP). Both individuals are self-isolating at home.

NDCS Director Scott Frakes mentions that a notification will be provided to those who work and live in both the DEC and NSP in regard to the new positive cases.

In addition, he said anyone who may have had close contact with either staff members will be directed to self-quarantine until they’re cleared by a medical provider.

As of July 15, NDCS has 27 staff members diagnosed with COVID-19, and 20 of them have recovered from the virus.

NDCS mentions there are a total of seven inmates who have also been diagnosed for the coronavirus.

