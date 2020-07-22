NDCS says 1 additional staff member is positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) has announced that one more staff member is positive for COVID-19.

Officials said that employee works at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP) and is self-isolating at home.

NDCS Director Scott Frakes said a notification will be provided to those who work and live at the NSP in regard to the new positive case.

He adds that anyone who may have had close contact with the staff member will be directed to self-quarantine until they’re cleared by a medical provider.

As of July 22, NDCS has 33 staff members diagnosed with COVID-19, and 21 of them have recovered.

Latest Stories