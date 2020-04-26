NDCS reports second staff member tests positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) Director, Scott R. Frakes, confirmed on Sunday that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

Official said the staff member works at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center (DEC) and has been isolated at home for five days.

“The individual, in this case, has indicated no close contact with any other staff members or inmates. Notification will be provided to the facility and we will take additional precautions to monitor the temperatures of those individuals in the housing unit where the employee worked,” said Frakes.

NDCS mentions that anyone who enters into one of their buildings must undergo a temperature check.

Authorities said that people must also wear a mask and answer a series of screening questions concerning potential symptoms and exposure to the virus.

“Masks have also been issued to all inmates. In conjunction with universal health precautions, wearing a mask is the best preventative measure that can be utilized to prevent the spread of this illness,” said NDCS Director.

Officials also mentioned this is the second case of COVID-19 in its staff reported in NDCS and no inmates have tested positive.

“We have been fortunate, but we have also worked very hard to flatten the curve within our system. From the onset, we have asked staff members to self-assess their symptoms, report any illness, and take all precautions possible to prevent the transmission of germs,” said Frakes.

“Control of this disease is very much in the hands of the people who live and work in our facilities. We need people to continue to be diligent about disinfecting, washing their hands and wearing personal protective equipment, like masks. These are simple things, but when it comes to this virus, they are proving to be the best protection we have,” said NDCS Director.