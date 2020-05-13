NDCS reports ninth staff member tests positive for COVID-19

by: Reilly Mahon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) has announced that a ninth staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said the staff member is employed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP) and is self-isolating at home.

NDCS Director Scott R. Frakes mentions that a notification will be provided to those who work and live in NSP in regard to the new positive case.

He also adds that anyone who may have had close contact with the staff member will be directed to self-quarantine until they’re cleared by a medical provider.

