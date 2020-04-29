NDCS reports fourth staff member test positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) Director Scott R. Frakes announced that a fourth staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

Official said the staff member works at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP) and is self-isolating at home.

NDCS mentions that a notification will be provided to NSP in regards to the new positive case.

The department adds that anyone who may have had close contact with the employee in the last 72 hours will be directed to self-quarantine until they’re cleared to return to work by a medical provider.

NDCS said no inmates have tested positive for the virus.

They also mention its the fourth member to receive a positive COVID-19 test result since April 4.