NDCS offers COVID-19 testing opportunity for inmates

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) has announced on Tuesday that the inmates will have an opportunity to be tested for COVID-19, even if they’re not symptomatic.

Officials said participation is voluntary and the testing will be conducted in each of the 10 facilities over the coming weeks.

“This is the same test that is currently available in the community. In keeping with the standard of care available to all Nebraskans through TestNebraska, testing is also available to our inmate population,” said NDCS Director Scott Frakes.

The department’s healthcare workers will collect the swabs, which will be processed by the same lab handling results for TestNebraska. People who are tested will be notified by the agency, as to their results.

“We want inmates to take advantage of the specific days that we have set aside for testing in their facility,” said Director Frakes. “This will allow for a more efficient process. If someone requests testing after that period, they will be medically assessed to determine if testing is necessary, and managed on a case-by-case basis.”

He also said the current testing process is expected to continue through the end of June. As of June 10, seven inmates have been tested positive for the virus and all of them are from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha (CCC-O).

When TestNebraska expanded to individuals that are ages 65 and up, 110 inmates who fell into that category opted for testing as well.

“That’s out of 192 men and women in NDCS who would be in that age group. So far, none of those results have come back positive,” said Director Frakes. “That is very good news because obviously, that is a population more likely to be susceptible to an illness such as this.”

The department is following guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for isolating the inmates who are positive for COVID-19 and quarantining any of the close contacts.

“CCC-O was a perfect model for how to best manage an outbreak of illness. We were able to make adjustments to dining and other daily activities that, while more restrictive in terms of movement, ensured the well-being of other inmates and staff members,” said Director Frakes.

He emphasized that the increasing testing wouldn’t diminish the utilization of the steps that NDCS has employed during the last several months to stop the introduction and transmission of the coronavirus.

“Those things are just as important, if not more important now. We will continue to screen staff and others entering our facilities, taking temperatures, wearing masks, disinfecting, encouraging universal health precautions, and all of the other proactive processes we implemented early on,” said Director Frakes.

The NDCS staff members who want to be tested for COVID-19 will have that opportunity through TestNebraska, or by scheduling an appointment through their own healthcare provider.

“We have had 19 teammates who have tested positive. Fortunately for most, their symptoms have been mild and they continue to return to work following a period of self-isolation,” said Director Frakes. “The level of dedication that staff members have demonstrated during this pandemic has been nothing short of amazing. They know they are critical to the NDCS mission of keeping people safe, as well as healthy.”

