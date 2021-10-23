NDCS: Nebraska prison fire leaves inmate, worker hospitalized

FILE – This photo from June 5, 2003, shows inmates at the Lincoln Correctional Center in Lincoln, Neb., soak up the sun in the prison’s central courtyard. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, file)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – An inmate and worker were hospitalized after a fire at a Nebraska prison.

According to the Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), there was a fire inside of a cell at the Lincoln Correction Center around 11 a.m.

Officials said an early investigation suggests an inmate started the fire with a TV cord. Sixteen inmates were evacuated along with two staff members.

Firefighters responded to the fire, and three workers were evaluated for injuries. Only one staff member was admitted to the hospital, though, as they were exposed to smoke. The inmate responsible for the fire was also hospitalized.

The Nebraska DCS will continue to investigate this incident further.