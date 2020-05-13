NDCS inmate tests positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) announced on Tuesday that an inmate has tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s the first inmate in the NDCS to be tested positive for the virus.

Officials said the inmate is assigned to the Community Corrections Center-Omaha (CCC-O) and as a result the entire facility is under quarantine while identification is made of the person’s close contacts.

“The individual was hospitalized [Monday] for unrelated health issues and was tested upon admission. The facility received notice of the test result [Tuesday],” said NDCS Director Scott R. Frakes.

NDCS mentions that during quarantine, the inmates will be confined to their rooms and will not be able to participate in work detail or work release jobs until they’re medically cleared to do so.

“We have been preparing for this situation for the past two months and are well prepared to manage this situation,” said CCC-O Warden Ryan Mahr.

“It was never a matter of if this would happen, but when. Putting the facility under quarantine is the smartest move we can make. We want to be completely thorough in determining who had close contact with this single inmate,” said Director Frakes.

Officials said the staff members who had close contact with that inmate will be required to quarantine.

Nebraska Department of Correctional Services mentions that inmates who had close contact with the affected individual will remain on quarantine status until they’re cleared by the medical staff.

Director Frakes said he didn’t know how long the facility would remain under its current status.

“We are taking a very careful and methodical approach to investigating all positive COVID-19 cases, and this one is no different. It is how we will continue to ensure the well-being of everyone who works and lives in our facilities,” said NDCS Director.

There were three inmates at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP) who were recently tested negative for COVID-19.

As of May 12, eight NDCS staff members have tested positive for the virus.

CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities that’s operated by NDCS.

NDCS mentions that community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility.

Officials said inmates can participate in work opportunities, attend school, and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

