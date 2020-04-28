NDCS confirms third staff member test positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) Director Scott R. Frakes announced that a third staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said the staff member works at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP) and is self-isolating at home.

NDCS mentions that notification will be provided to the facility in regards to the new positive case and anyone who may have had close contact with this employee in the last 72 hours will be directed to self-quarantine until they’re cleared to return to work by a medical provider.

Officials also said no inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus.