NDCS: Fifth staff member tests positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) Director Scott R. Frakes announced that a fifth staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said the staff member works at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP) and is self-isolating at home.

NDCS mentions that a notification will be given to NSP in regards to the new coronavirus case.

They’re also asking anyone who may have had close contact with the employee in the last 72 hours, or three days will be directed to self-quarantine until they’re cleared to return to work by a medical provider.

NDCS reports that no inmates have tested for COVID-19.

Officials also mention that it’s the fifth NDCS employee to receive a positive COVID-19 test result since April 4.