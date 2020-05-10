NDCS confirms eighth staff member test positive for COVID-19, three inmates at NSP being tested for the virus

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) has confirmed that one more staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials report the staff member works at the NDCS’ Staff Training Academy (STA) and is self-isolating at home.

This is the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services’ eighth staff member that has been tested positive for COVID-19.

NDCS Director Scott R. Frakes said a notification will be provided to those who work in the STA in regard to the new positive case.

Officials mention that anyone who may have had close contact with the staff member will be directed to self-quarantine until they’re cleared by a medical provider.

NDCS said three inmates at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP) are being tested for the virus as a precautionary measure.

“We are acting out of an abundance of caution in this situation. The individuals have not displayed any symptoms or expressed any medical complaints, but were in close proximity to a staff member who recently tested positive for COVID-19,” said Director Frakes.

Those three individuals will receive a notification when the coronavirus test results come in and they will remain in quarantine until then.

Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said no inmates have tested positive for the virus, so far.

Officials mention those are the first tests given to any incarcerated individuals in NDCS.

