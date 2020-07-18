NDCS claims 2 more staff members are positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Director Scott R. Frakes announced Friday that two staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) are positive for the coronavirus.

Officials say one staff member is employed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary; the other staff member is employed at the Lincoln Correctional Center. Both employees are self-isolating at their homes.

Anyone who has had close contact with either employee will be advised to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider, and people who work or live in those facilities will be notified of the positive cases.

The total number of NDCS staff diagnosed with COVID-19 is 29, including the two cases announced Friday. Twenty of the 29 cases have recovered from the disease.

