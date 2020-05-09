NDCS announce two more staff members have tested positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) has announced that two more staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total number of NDCS staff members with the virus to seven.

Officials report that both staff members work at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP) and are self-isolating at home.

NDCS Director Scott R. Frakes mentions a notification will be provided to NSP in regard to the two new cases of COVID-19.

Officials said anyone who may have had close contact with those two employees will be directed to self-quarantine until they’re cleared by a medical provider.

NDCS said no inmates have tested positive for the virus.