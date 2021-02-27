Native American communities in Nebraska awarded more than $6.2 million from HUD

WASHINGTON (KCAU) – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is awarding $6,220,161 to Native American communities in Nebraska.

This award is apart of a $652 million grant through the Indian Housing Block Grant Program (IHBG).

The IHBG provides housing development, operation and modernization of existing housing services, and crime prevention and safety to reservations and related areas.

Below is a list of the Nebraska communities that will receive money.

Omaha Tribe – $1,498,205 Ponca Tribe of Nebraska – $2,270,981 Santee Sioux Nation – $949,710 Winnebago Tribe – $1,501,265 Information in chart from HUD’s website

Visit this website to see a complete list of recipients.

“The IHBG program supports the commitment of Tribes across the country to their communities through funding affordable housing and housing activities. The U.S. government has a responsibility to carry out trust obligations to Indian tribes, and with this funding, HUD is acting to meet these obligations” said HUD Acting Secretary Matthew Ammon.