CITY OF YORK, Neb. (KCAU) — Identities of the two people and dog that died in a Nebraska police chase Tuesday night have been released.

A picture of Nitro, the K9 unit killed after a man stole a police vehicle with Nitro in it and then crashed the vehicle into an train.

Courtesy York County Sheriff’s Office

According to law enforcement, Joseph Stoltenberg, 43, of York, was being pursued by police when he took over a police car with a K-9 unit inside. This triggered a second vehicular chase that lead into York.

The train blocked the officers on the south side of the railroad tracks, and the suspect with the stolen unit was on the north side of the tracks, according to the release.

The official release said the chase ended when the Stoltenberg drove the patrol vehicle into another, uninvolved vehicle waiting for a train, and pushed both vehicles into the passing train.

Stoltenberg died in the collision, along with the K-9 named Nitro and the bystanding driver named Kyle Ediger. Ediger was 31 and lived in York.