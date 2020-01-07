Mystery drone sightings reported in central Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KCAU) – Authorities in three central Nebraska counties are following up on drone sighting reports after several nighttime drone flights last week caused a stir in northeast Colorado and southwest Nebraska.

Officials in Hall, Buffalo and Adams counties said drones had been reported flying overhead Sunday evening.  

Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering said the drones spotted by officers flying over Grand Island didn’t appear to be involved in criminal activity, but they aren’t registered locally so it remains a mystery who is flying them.

Duering said the drones appeared to be large, commercial models that would require a license to operate.

