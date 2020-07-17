Mutual of Omaha insurance firm removing longtime Native American logo

The Mutual of Omaha logo is seen at the company’s corporate headquarters in Omaha, Neb., Friday, July 17, 2020. Insurance company Mutual of Omaha has announced it will replace its longtime corporate logo, which features a depiction of a Native American chief. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP/KCAU) — Insurance company Mutual of Omaha has announced it will replace its longtime corporate logo, which features a depiction of a Native American chief.

The move comes as corporations and sports teams face increasing pressure to dump nicknames and depictions that reference American Indians amid a nationwide movement calling for racial justice.

“We believe the decision to retire our corporate symbol is the right thing to do and is consistent with our values and our desire to help overcome racial bias and stereotypes,” Blackledge said. “We feel strongly our logo should reflect who we are as a company and our commitment to positive change.”

The company is in the process of creating a new logo.

The company has earmarked $1 million in additional funding for community-based initiatives and non-profit organizations committed to racial equity, inclusivity, economic equality, and social justice. In addition, the company will also offer the time and talent of its associates to be directly involved in the initiatives.

The company also announced it will provide its management team additional training on diversity and inclusion, including unconscious bias training. It will also work to recruit, hire, promote, develop, and retain a diverse workforce and heighten its focus on inclusive culture-shaping, it said.

“We have a longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion, and a comprehensive diversity and inclusion strategy, so we have not been standing still in this area. However, in terms of outcomes, we have room for improvement and recognize that we must do more,” Blackledge said.

Mutual said it is also developing a supplier diversity strategy, proactively seeking out vendors from underrepresented communities and purchasing from suppliers who are demonstrably committed to social justice and racial equity.

“As we work to create economic opportunity, it is incumbent upon us to seek diverse suppliers and business partners, and to ensure our vendors share our commitment to social justice and economic equality,” Blackledge said.

He added Mutual will continue to focus on issues of economic equality and social justice, with additional programs and initiatives in the months ahead.

