Multiple states sue to undo President Biden pause on U.S. oil & gas lease sales

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana and a dozen other states are suing the Biden administration to end a suspension of oil and gas leasing on federal lands and waters.

Louisiana’s Republican Attorney General, Jeff Landry, announced the federal lawsuit on Wednesday.

The suit also seeks a court order that the government go ahead with two offshore lease sales that had been set for this year.

The first sale in the Gulf of Mexico had been set for March 17 until the administration canceled it. Another one had been planned this year for Alaska’s Cook Inlet.

Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia are the other plaintiff states.