Multiagency effort leads to arrest after high-speed pursuit in Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) – A collaborative effort of several law enforcement agencies has resulted in the arrest of the suspect involved in a pursuit near Brady, Nebraska on Tuesday.

At approximately 7:50 p.m. Tuesday a Nebraska trooper located a Chevrolet Silverado, which had previously been reported stolen in Cozad.

The trooper observed the vehicle speeding at 100 miles per hour as it was traveling westbound on Highway 30 in eastern Lincoln County.

After an attempted traffic stop, the trooper then initiated a pursuit following the pickup north on Haythorn Road before circling back and returning to Highway 30 westbound.

While the vehicle continued driving at approximately 100 miles per hour, Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) dispatch was able to confirm the identity of the suspect.

Troopers then discontinued the pursuit, after about nine minutes.

On Wednesday morning, a local resident spotted the Silverado, which had been abandoned on Tin Camp Road, south of Highway 92 in McPherson County.

The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that it was the stolen vehicle involved in the pursuit.

Several law enforcement agencies, including deputies from the McPherson, Logan, and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Offices, the NSP Aviation Support Division, and NSP Police Service Dog Division reported to the scene to assist in a search of the area to locate the suspect.

Law enforcement received a report that the suspect was at an abandoned farmstead and were quickly able to locate him and take him into custody without further incident at approximately 2:25 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspect, identified as Shawn Grizzle, 33, of Cozad, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, theft by unlawful taking, willful reckless driving, and as a habitual criminal.

He also has additional charges pending from Dawson County.

Grizzle was lodged in the Lincoln County Jail.

Latest Stories