Multi-vehicle crash kills 2 people, injures 5 in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say the driver of the semi involved in a eight-vehicle crash that killed two people and injured at least five others has been arrested on two counts of motor vehicle homicide.

The Nebraska State Patrol said the crash happened Saturday on westbound Interstate 80 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Authorities said Sunday a preliminary investigation has determined that the semi rear-ended one vehicle then continued westbound for more than a mile, striking several other vehicles.

Authorities identified the semi driver as 50-year-old Yorkwind Crawford of North Miami Beech, Florida.

A father and and son who traveling together in a pickup were killed. They were identified as 41-year-old Mark Kaipust and his 7-year-old son, Taylor Kaipust, both of La Vista, Nebraska.