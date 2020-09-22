Motorcyclist dies in southwest Omaha crash with car

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a motorcyclist has died after colliding with a car at a southwestern Omaha intersection.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened late Monday afternoon at 132nd and Harrison streets, when a car made a left turn in front of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle’s driver, 23-year-old Nicholas Scarpino, of Omaha, was rushed to an Omaha hospital in critical condition and died several hours later from his injuries. The 74-year-old driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate. No charges or citations were announced Tuesday in the death.