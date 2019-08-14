Motorcyclist dies in multivehicle Sarpy County accident

LA PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a motorcyclist died after a four-vehicle accident in eastern Nebraska’s Sarpy County.

The accident occurred at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday on the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 75, a few hundred yards south of U.S. Highway 34. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says the motorcycle hit a minivan, which triggered a secondary accident between a work van and a pickup truck that were trailing the motorcycle and minivan.

The sheriff’s office says the motorcyclist died at the scene. The driver and passengers in the pickup were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The work van and minivan drivers were taken to a hospital as precautions.

The names of those involved haven’t been released.