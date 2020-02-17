Motorcyclist dies after Nebraska highway collision with pickup

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — A motorcyclist had died after colliding with a pickup truck along a highway in south-central Nebraska.

The collision occurred around 2 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 6, about 6 miles west of Hastings.

Authorities say the eastbound motorcyclist collided with the westbound pickup as the truck was turning south.

The motorcyclist has been identified as 54-year-old Jeffery Hoffart, who lived in Hastings. The pickup driver has been identified as 81-year-old Gerald Mousel, of Roseland.

Authorities say he and one of his two passengers were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

